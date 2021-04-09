Vaccine scandal, chat scandal. Austria’s Chancellor Kurz is in the eye of the storm. A survey shows: The population punishes him.

Vienna – The popularity ratings of the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz * (ÖVP) are as low as they were last in 2013. A recent survey shows that trust in the 34-year-old is falling sharply. In the representative trust index of the opinion research institute OGM and the news agency APA, Kurz only got nine points.

As a comparison: At the beginning of the Corona * pandemic, Sebastian Kurz still had a top score of 51 points. A dramatic slump. At that time, Austria was doing comparatively well in the first wave of infections. But the recently known chat affair and the impression of the post haggling * as well as the failure to order vaccines * cause frustration among the population. This is what OGM boss Wolfgang Bachmayer says.

Sebastian Kurz: The popularity rating of Austria’s Chancellor slumped dramatically

In the survey, the values ​​of top green politicians such as party leader Werner Kogler and Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober are also on the decline. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is at the top of the trust in Austria’s federal politicians, but he too has to accept a minus of four points with a balance of 39 points (from “have trust / have no trust”). 800 representative selected voters from the OGM online panel were surveyed on April 6th and 7th, 2021. The fluctuation range is plus / minus 3.5 percent (dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

