In an interview, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explains the easing of the corona lockdown in Austria and calls for a European vaccination certificate.

Vienna – The originally set lockdown target of fewer than 700 new corona infections daily was not achieved in Austria. In Tyrol one continues to struggle with the spread of the South African corona mutation. On Wednesday (February 24), more than 2000 new corona cases were reported in the Alpine republic for the first time in over a month. According to the AGES dashboard, the 7-day incidence was 139.1 – in Germany, according to the RKI, the value on Thursday morning was 61.7, less than half as high. Nevertheless, the government around Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) * relaxed the tough lockdown more than two weeks ago. Trade, schools and body-close service providers have been open in Austria since February 8th.

Corona in Austria: “Lockdown has lost its effect after six weeks”

The neighboring country relies heavily on corona tests *. In a conversation with Image live Kurz explained that his country carries out more than 2.5 million tests a week – that corresponds to around a quarter of the population. “This is of course not a panacea. The virus exists anyway. It is also growing, but we are able to slow down growth and take the opening steps carefully, ”said the Austrian Chancellor.

Before the easing, in addition to the corona case numbers *, the objective situation in the population was also looked at, Kurz said. “And the objective situation in Austria was quite simply that after six weeks the lockdown had lost its effect.” People had kept to the rules less and less. “Of course, a lockdown where no one participates makes little sense,” Kurz clarified.

Corona in Austria: Kurz understands frustration – “Everyone’s already enough”

The Chancellor said he understood the frustration among the population. “Everyone’s already enough. Everyone finally wants to go back to their normal life. ”In Austria one had reached a point where the lockdown * had lost its strength. Therefore, it made no sense to “extend the measures immeasurably”, said Kurz. Almost three weeks after the easing, the number of corona infections * increased, but not explosively but within the expected range, said the 34-year-old.

However, a new lockdown cannot be ruled out. “We are experiencing that this pandemic runs in waves,” said Kurz. The third wave is currently rolling towards Austria and Europe. The crucial question is how high and how quickly the number of infections increases. “I can only say that a lockdown makes sense if people join in.”

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explains the easing of the corona lockdown. (Archive image) © Georges Schneider / imago-images

Corona strategies in Austria and Germany “very similar” – short with praise for Spahn

The strategies in the fight against the corona pandemic * are “very similar” in Austria and Germany, said Kurz. “With lockdowns, we try to bring the numbers down as far as possible and then keep the infection rate stable or low as much as possible and for as long as possible after an opening.”

He is in constant contact with Jens Spahn (CDU). “Of course, he has extreme expertise and in this respect I always benefit greatly from consulting and exchanging ideas with him on the pandemic,” Kurz praised the German health minister.

Corona in Austria: Kurz calls for a European vaccination pass – return to normal in summer

In addition, the Austrian Chancellor spoke in an interview Image live for a European vaccination certificate. “I am committed to bringing together a green passport across Europe, similar to what there is in Israel. Preferably digitally on the mobile phone, where everyone has all the freedom we appreciate so much, ”said Kurz.

He called for “full freedom” for corona vaccinees *, but also for those who have just recovered and those who tested negative. A return to freedom of travel in Europe is possible through an EU vaccination certificate. “I’m personally very optimistic about the summer,” said Kurz with hope. The vaccination coverage will be high. “We will be able to return to normal and I am already looking forward to many people from Germany,” said the Chancellor of the Alpine Republic. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

List of rubric lists: © photonews.at/Georges Schneider via www.imago-images.de