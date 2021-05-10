Today, Emirates Today newspaper broadcasts, via its website and social media accounts, direct coverage of the media briefing today on the developments of the Coronavirus and the health situation in the country.

The health sector: the provision of various vaccines has expanded in all emirates of the country, as the vaccines approved in the country are: Sinopharm, Pfizer-Biontech, AstraZeneca, and Spiotnik-V. Citizens and residents can obtain these vaccines at approved vaccination centers in each emirate.

The health sector: The national campaign for vaccination in the UAE continues to achieve its goals. More than 72.03% of the total eligible group has been vaccinated, and they are people over the age of 16 years. 79.03% of the elderly aged 60 years and over were vaccinated.

Health sector: We are pleased to announce the start of production of the “Hayat Fax” vaccine in the UAE, which heralds the start of a historic stage for vaccine manufacturing in the country.

The health sector: the results of the study showed that unvaccinated people are most likely to have serious complications from this disease. According to this study, everyone should take the initiative to take the vaccine to avoid infection with the # Covid 19 virus and its complications.

Emergencies and Crises: Today we announce the establishment of the Eid al-Fitr prayer and the prayer protocol, as it was decided to limit the length of prayer to 15 minutes, including the sermon, with the application of precautionary measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing.

The health sector: We would like to warn that there are no studies on the safety of diversification between more than one vaccine at the present time, as more future studies are required.

The health sector: We are closely following international studies in this field and we will update you with any developments on the subject, if available.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

