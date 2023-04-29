Basketball is one of the most loved and idolized sports around the world, because throughout its history it has had great teams and players that have amazed more than one person, due to team combinations, assists, shots and, without a doubt, some triples.

One of the historic teams in this sport, without a doubt, is the Miami Heat. This is called a professional basketball team from the United States based in Miami, Florida.

LeBron James, one of the many figures that went through the Miami Heat. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

They compete in the Southeast Division of the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA). and they play their home games at their main stadium called Miami Dade Arena.

The Miami team was founded in the 1988-89 season. The Heat were the first of the two teams that made up the expansion that took place in the NBA in 1987, as they wanted to compete with more teams.

Miami is not known for having many trophies, but because of his history and effort to get the titles he has. He has three from the NBA, obtained in the 2005-06 season by beating the Dallas Mavericks, in 2011-12 defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder and his most recent title obtained in 2012-13 defeating one of the best teams in basketball, San Antonio Spurs.

Undoubtedly, in order to obtain these titles, they must have excellent players in their ranks, since competing in the United States and in handball is not an easy thing.

It is for this reason that we will introduce you to some of the players that this team has had, those who with their good interventions led him to obtain the much-desired golden ring.

Dwyane Wade

He is a former American basketball player, he played 16 seasons in the NBA, the vast majority of his career came to play with the Miami Heat, there he would ingratiate himself three times champion of the greatest basketball competition. To highlight this former player, it can be said that he was the one who led the Heat to their first NBA title in 2006 against the Dallas Mavericks, because for his plays, baskets and assists he was awarded the MVP (the best player of the match) in the finals.

Lebron James

Considered one of the best basketball players, Lebrón James also had his time with the Miami Heat. He would make his arrival in 2010. In his first year he was not one of the team’s figures, but in the 2011-2012 season he redeemed himself from his previous performance and would be the best player of the regular season and MVP in the finals against Oklahoma City Thunder.

This story would repeat itself a year later, in 2013, Well, they reached the long-awaited final with an unstoppable LeBron James who, due to his talent, managed to defeat one of the best teams of that time, the ‘Spurs’. In this season he would again be proclaimed MVP of the finals and would also repeat the title of being the best player of that season, unfortunately the following season he would lose the NBA final against the same team. This would cause the famous star to go to another team in the league, Cleveland.

Shaquille O’Neal



This legend of this sport in 2004 would be made official as a new Miami Heat player, after a mega-stellar negotiation, since they exchanged three players (Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant) for having O’Neal’s talent.

In this team, Shaquille achieved one of the best winning records in this league, especially in which they broke the Eastern Conference record with incredible numbers, as they won 59 games and lost 23 that season. O’Neal averaged 22.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, being chosen for the 12th consecutive year to play in the league’s all-star team.

Shaquille who played in the position of pivot, was also a participant in the Heat’s resurrection in 2006, Well, as said before, they would win the final against the Dallas Mavericks, thus achieving his fourth championship.

