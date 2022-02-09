Home page world

Crocuses in the ramparts in Bremen. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

There may be double digit temperatures in the south this Thursday. Then winter comes back at the weekend with snow, cold and wind.

Offenbach – After a foretaste of spring, winter is fighting its way forward again. According to the forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), it will snow on Friday, especially in the south, and it will be stormy in places.

First of all, this Thursday in the south and extreme east you can once again enjoy the sun and temperatures in the two-digit range. Otherwise it stays cooler at six to nine degrees, and it rains again and again. Stormy westerly winds are expected, especially over the low mountain ranges, as the DWD announced on Wednesday in Offenbach.

According to the forecast, heavy gusts of wind are expected over the North Sea coast from early Friday morning. It will be stormy in the north and east, and the wind will drop significantly over the course of the day. In the Alps it is snowing down into the valleys, otherwise rain, snow or sleet showers are possible. “The low mountain ranges and Alps in particular will get a wintry face again,” explained DWD meteorologist Sonja Stöckle. During the day it stays two to eight degrees cold, in places there is a risk of ice.

It will not be milder on Saturday, according to the DWD it will also be clear to sunny and dry. At best, denser clouds will persist over the north and at the beginning of the Alps. dpa