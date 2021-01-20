Brie larson became known to new generations thanks to her role as Captain Marvel at MCU; later and during the initial moments of the pandemic, he would share that one of his ways to pass the time was to play Animal Crossing.

Soon, his hobby materialized in a channel of Youtube where he shares video game stuff with his fans. In recent news, the actress noted that after taking a test at Animal Crossing things didn’t turn out the way she expected, and she was feeling a bit disappointed.

It was one of those tests to know ‘which Animal Crossing character are you‘, and the result was totally against the expectations of Larson, as he recorded it for his channel in Youtube.

Brie Larson didn’t like being … a clown?

This test of Buzzfeed told Larson that his personality is very similar to that of Pietro, whom they describe as:

You are a bit of a fool and you love to make people laugh. You have a wild imagination and tend to get lost in daydreaming. People are drawn to your cheerful and playful personality.

The actress’s reaction was disappointing: I’ve never seen this character before. Are you kidding? No no no. Why not Isabelle? I feel like I don’t know myself.

Pietro, the Animal Crossing clown that Brie Larson looks like according to a test.

This was not the only test he took for this broadcast, among other results, ‘Which Brie Larson character are you?‘showed that his personality more closely resembles Mason Weaver of Kong: Skull Island.

Definitely this channel is intended for fans of the actress, as evidenced by the comments, who have a positive and cheerful community (outside of the occasional toxic users).

Would you give the content of Brie larson and Animal Crossing in Youtube? Let us know in the comments.



