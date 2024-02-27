













Larson, who is known for her role as Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is a big fan of Nintendo, its series and video games.

A media outlet had the opportunity to interview her and there she shared this idea. When she was asked about which Nintendo character she should get her own game after Princess Peach: Showtime!Brie Larson replied something surprising.

That was 'Is that all you're going to talk about? Why don't we talk about Peach?'. To the above, the actress added 'Peach. Peach 2. Peach 3'. Then they asked him about the trilogy.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Larson replied. 'of course. Yes. Just to start. I'm putting that there'. This artist stood out 'I'm actually just rooting for Peach'.

Later, Brie Larson highlighted 'I've watched her all my life and I always knew she contained multitudes and she was just waiting a little while to show us what she had, and now she's here with her adorable little friend.'.

It is possible that the mention of this artist at the end is in relation to Stella, a character from Princess Peach: Showtime!

Larson also commented 'that's the thing with games' and then he added '…it's just that they are unlimited and that's what I love about them'.

The actress finished by saying 'Sorry, I'm just looking into Princess Peach's eyes. I mean, how can you not love them? She is magnetic. With a beating heart? Come on'.

Fountain: Nintendo (THR).

What is very clear is that Brie Larson was very excited to play Princess Peach: Showtime!which will go on sale on March 22, 2024.

With details from IGN. Apart from Princess Peach: Showtime! and Brie Larson we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

