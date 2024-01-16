MIt was the spring of 2009 when Ray Dalio decided to set an example again. It was part of his daily practice to demonstrate to his employees, something you wouldn't expect from the founder and head of the largest hedge fund in the world. But his success, Dalio found, gave him the right to do so: his investment firm Bridgewater, founded in 1975, was one of the best for many years. It follows the principle: If you are smart enough and use the right financial instruments, you can always make money – regardless of whether prices are rising or falling.

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Dalio (estimated net worth: $15 billion) showed early on that in principle anyone can achieve this. As the son of a jazz musician, the now 74-year-old American was not exactly predestined to become one of the richest people on the planet. The fact that he managed to do this has always fascinated talents from all over the world who want to work for Bridgewater in order to perhaps one day have as much as Dalio.