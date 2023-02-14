We spoke with the actress and producer about season 12 of the series that premiered on Universal TV.

Bridget Moynahan’s face is well known since she appeared as Natasha in the series ‘Sex and the City’ and in movies like Serendipity, Battle: Los Angeles, I Robot and John Wick. However, as she recounts, 13 years ago she stopped being a nomad since she joined the cast of the series Blue Bloods where she plays Erin Reagan, the assistant prosecutor and daughter of police chief Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), the patriarch of a multi-generational police family. Season 12 is available now on Universal TV (Tuesday, 10:40 p.m.).

—Bridget, what do you think has been the formula for the long life of Blue Bloods, which is now in its 12th season?

—I think it’s because we combined not only the action but the family aspect. The audience gets to know these people not just in their positions but around their home and I think that resonates with audiences and sets the show apart from others.

—What characteristics do you rescue from a character like Erin? What aspects of her personality do you identify with?

“What I appreciate most about Erin is that she’s strong and confident, but she’s not always right or always right. That happens with all the characters. Even though the audience loves them, they are flawed, not perfect and make mistakes sometimes. But also what’s wonderful is that they have an incredible support system among themselves: brothers, sisters, grandparents, great-grandparents. It’s a unique thing and I think audiences really appreciate that, want it and maybe cultivate their own relationships when they see this because they realize it’s very particular and unique. It definitely makes me appreciate the relationships in my life.

—How did you prepare to play this woman who comes from a family of police officers? How much has your character grown over these seasons?

—Even though I didn’t grow up in a police family, I did grow up in an Irish Catholic family, who went to church and had family meals, so I started from there. I had help in that regard. I think one of the things that I’ve learned as a character has been through the situations that she finds herself in with different characters within the show, I learn how I can improve my communication skills as Bridget.

—We know that you have produced two episodes of the series. How has this experience been for you? Will you do it again?

—I directed two episodes and I really enjoyed being on that side of the camera and working with all the departments where there are people who work very hard to make the series number one. Hopefully we’ll get other seasons and maybe I’ll get a chance to direct more.

Family. With Tom Selleck, his father in fiction. Photo: diffusion

—You are also directing a short film. Tell us.

—In fact I produced and acted in this short film. It’s a wonderful story that takes place in Brooklyn about a woman in her fifties, recently divorced who, with this empty nest, has to go back into the world, start dating, try to reconnect with herself. The opportunities I’ve had to direct have allowed me to jump into the role of producer with a lot of confidence and a lot of knowledge that I didn’t necessarily know I had, but it came naturally. So it’s been quite a productive and creative year and I’m grateful to have had those opportunities.

—Many people remember you in movies like I, Robot or Battle: Los Angeles. What memories do you have of those times?

—I miss making those kinds of movies, going away and spending months with a group of people. I miss that lifestyle and would love to continue doing that. Definitely, with ‘Sex and de City’ I matured a lot. I can’t wait to return to that world of movies. Still, Blue Bloods gives me the chance to raise my son in one place and not be on the move as much and so I’m grateful this job came along when it did.