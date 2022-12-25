Bridget Maasland feels that her now broken relationship with André Hazes was treated in ‘English tabloid-like ways’ at the time. She said this tonight in a candid conversation with Beau van Erven Dorens Island of Beau . “Someone from every corner had something to say about it. Everyone knew about it, whether you were a lawyer or worked in healthcare.”

The 48-year-old Maasland traveled to Sardinia in Italy to spend a few days with presenter Beau van Erven Dorens and artist Joseph Klibansky. The trio discussed everything with each other, but Van Erven Dorens also escaped with his guests for some one-on-one time. For example, he got into a conversation with Maasland about the now broken relationship with André Hazes.

Van Erven Dorens confessed that a year ago he had the feeling that Maasland was depressed and would constantly sit at home alone. “So I never did that,” responded the presenter, who is now a lot more comfortable in her skin. “In any case, there were a lot of scandals, which were much bigger. But I think we were kind of the first to be treated in almost English tabloid-like ways. That is why it stood out”, Maasland looked back on her relationship with the 28-year-old Hazes descendant. “Someone from every corner had something to say about it. Everyone knew about it, whether you were a lawyer or worked in healthcare.” See also This year's F1 tires are faster than the tires in 2023 in VT2 in America



Quote

She denounces the fact that Maasland was condemned by many people because Hazes was twenty years younger. “Very sexist. But that’s because I’m a woman. It was about a relationship with a younger man. I have never heard of Tiësto marrying a woman 28 years younger. That that was a big relationship difference, that that was actually not possible.”

Hard time

Although Maasland has known several ‘dark periods’ in her life, two moments stand out, she told Van Erven Dorens. The divorce of Pepijn Padberg and the period after the break with Hazes. Not even that relationship. I really liked that,” said Maasland. ,,But what came over me after that… there is also a very nice learning moment. It also helped me a lot.”

Would the blonde want to go back in time or is she happy with where she is now? “Then I wouldn’t want to trade. Then I want to stay here. Certainly in terms of uncertainty and knowing who you are and where you stand”, she concludes with satisfaction.

