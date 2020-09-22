The Béthune plant (Pas-de-Calais) is suspended. After a meeting Monday, September 21 between the management, the elected representatives of the region and the ministers of Labor and Industry give some hope to the employees of Bridgestone. “They could have said today, ‘the door is closed, there are no discussions’. But we can hang on to that.”, recognizes Monday evening Bruno Wable, representative CGT. The subject has become very political, the government having announced a “second opinion” on the closure of the site. “In France, there are laws which mean that when you want to launch a plan to safeguard employment, you have to justify economic difficulties, ensure social dialogue. I think the management of Bridgestone has it right. understood”, indicated on the spot the Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne.

Elected officials and the State have offered Bridgestone public aid to modernize the site. “It will cost them more to make a social plan than to invest in the site with the support of the State and local communities”, hammered, Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts-de-France region. But the Japanese tire maker has said going out of business was the only option for it. However, it undertakes to support alternative solutions.

