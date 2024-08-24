After the Huracán STO, Tecnica, Sterrato, Huracán EVO and Revuelto, the Lamborghini Temerario will also be equipped with specific tires developed specifically by Bridgestone, the official technical partner of the Toro automotive csaa. The specialized brand has in fact created a complete line of tires to maximize the performance of the hybrid super sports car.

Motorsport experience

Drawing on its motorsport heritage, Bridgestone has used its iconic Potenza range to equip the Temerario with summer and track tyres, creating bespoke versions of the Potenza Sport and Potenza Race tyres. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyre for the Lamborghini Temerario features a tread design that maximises handling on both dry and wet surfaces and enhances the car’s high-speed performance, enhancing its sporty behaviour. The UItra High Performance Potenza Sport tyre for the Temerario is also available in a Run-Flat approved version. This technology allows the driver to maintain control even after a puncture and continue driving safely for 80 km at a maximum speed of 80 km/h. The bespoke version of this tyre also offers a higher level of grip, superior traction and outstanding driving comfort, which reinforce the feeling of safety and peace of mind.

Bridgestone and the performance of the Temerario

Bridgestone’s custom-made Potenza Race tyre for the Temerario is designed to unleash the incredible performance of the supercar, which features the world’s first and only production engine capable of reaching 10,000 rpm. This unique racing tyre offers excellent grip, improved handling and long-lasting performance for track enthusiasts. The tyre’s high level of grip is made possible by a compound specifically developed for track use, applied after road use. Completing a range that can meet the needs and demands of every driver, Bridgestone has developed a custom version of its Blizzak LM005 winter tyre for the Temerario, allowing the hybrid supercar to perform at its best even in winter driving conditions characterised by cold, rain, snow and ice.

Virtual development

Developed at Bridgestone’s R&D center just outside Rome, Italy, the entire range of original equipment tires for the Lamborghini Temerario have leveraged Virtual Tyre Development (VTD) technology. VTD improves the efficiency and sustainability of the tire development process by eliminating approximately 200 physical prototypes, reducing physical vehicle testing by 80 percent, and shortening development times by up to 50 percent. The technology also reduces raw material consumption and CO2 emissions in the development phase of original equipment tires by up to 60 percent.