To prepare a cake it is necessary to follow steps that are not always identical: use different ingredients, rely on different cooking methods, count on preparation times that vary depending on the type of cake. A similar discussion can be made with i tyres: the materials are often different, as are the compounds, and as are the temperatures. Precisely for this reason, Bridgestone managers maintain that making tires is a bit like preparing a cake: this is one of the many enlightening concepts that were illustrated to us during our exclusive visit to the EMIA Technical Center and the European Proving Groundmore conveniently known respectively as TCE and EUPG, both located in Rome.

The relationship between Bridgestone and Italy

That's right: Bridgestone, the Japanese giant, leader in the production of tires on a global level, bases all its operations in the EMEA areathe one that includes not only Europe but also the Middle East and Africa, in the heart of Italy, in Rome. It joins the other two research and development centers that the company considers fundamental (it manages 7 around the world): that of Akron, Ohio, whose products are aimed at the Americas, and that of Tokyo, Japan, designed for Asia and Oceania. And be careful, these centers do not only work on the development of tires for cars: the tires that leave the assembly lines of the TCE in Rome are also destined for trucks, buses and agricultural vehicles.

Tires, tires and more tires

A couple of numbers to understand the size of the Rome TCE and its importance in Bridgestone's global economy: we are talking about 50,000 tires produced every yearto which must be added the over 15,000 tire prototypes. All in the name of sustainability: the Bridgestone plant built in the Italian capital boasts ISCC+ certification, has 100% electricity deriving from renewable resources, and is fully involved in the transition process from fossil fuels to electricity. “We want to be able to create premium tires ready for the future, which are capable of optimizing road safety and at the same time being technologically advanced and attentive to the environment”Mattia Giustiniano, Vice President R&D at Bridgestone EMEA, told us. A goal that sounds a lot like a challenge for the Japanese giant, a rather ambitious challenge.

Objective, ambition or challenge?

But as we know, ambitions often coincide with results. And Bridgestone wants to achieve these results without any ifs or buts, also through some exclusive technologies that make its tyres capable of competing on all fronts, a necessary aspect especially in this period of transition towards the new era of mobility, that of electric. And speaking of electric, technology deserves a special mention ENLITEN, which makes the products that adopt it more sustainable, high-performance, safe and, as mentioned, ready for zero-emission driving. To date, the Bridgestone range equipped with this technology consists of 5 tyres, designed for cars but also for vans and trucks.

Together with the most prestigious car manufacturers

The greatness of Bridgestone can also be measured with the names of the car manufacturers who have decided to enter into partnerships with the Japanese company in terms of tire supply: they range from Ferrari to Lamborghinispassing through Porsche And Maseratiup to, still on the subject of electric, Fisker. And the models that these tires are fitted with are not just supercars: speaking of Ferrari we find the 296 but also the Purosangue, as for Maserati we find the MC20 but also the Grecale BEV, with Porsche we find ourselves in front of the Cayenne, with Fisker the Ocean SUV, with Lamborghini instead at Sterrato, Revuelto and Huracan Tecnica.

Between the physical and the virtual

An important help in the development of tires at the TCE in Rome comes from VTD, acronym for Virtual Tire Development. The name says it all: it is a system that Bridgestone has decided to introduce to digitalize the design of new tyres, which according to the company not only reduces the time needed for testing by 80%, but also contributes to saving around 200 physical prototypes and reducing materials and emissions by 60%. The advantages are many, and range from greater sustainability and efficiency to better flexibility and accuracy of results. In total there are five steps that make up this VTD: we start with the design of a digital twin, we proceed with the prediction of the future performance of the tyre, then with a series of virtual tests of the digital prototype, subsequently with its integration with the designated car model (followed by further virtual tests) and finally with real driving simulations with professional drivers.

Advantages of all kinds

Bridgestone wanted to highlight one aspect once again: that of sustainability. In this sense, the objectives that the company has set for 2050 they are very ambitious: using 100% sustainable materials, becoming carbon neutral and adopting a business strategy in cooperation with nature are just some of these. And be careful, when we talk about sustainability we also touch on the topic of noise pollution. Which Bridgestone obviously wants to fight, which is why it wanted to bring the Noise Laboratory: it is a hub within which the company aims to reduce to a minimum the problem of noise pollution mentioned above, also raised by some international bodies both for cars and vans, trucks and buses. In this sense Bridgestone conducts indoor and outdoor tests: the former are much more advantageous because they are more manageable from the point of view of work shifts and weather conditions, but it is the latter that make the difference given that today the certifications for approval can only be obtained outdoors.

The track as a natural habitat for testing

From TCE to EUPG, acronym for European Proving Ground. An impressive center to say the least, which covers an area of ​​144 hectares and which the Japanese giant can exploit at any time of the year to carry out tests of any type thanks to over 70 kilometers of tracks: right here Bridgestone is able to put all categories of tires (with the exception of those for aircraft), to carry out all types of maneuvers necessary to put the tires under stress, and deal with all types of surfaces and weather conditions. In the last two years the company has intensified its efforts, not only economic, to expand its EUPG: as part of a maxi investment for over 3.5 million euros new tracks have been introduced (gravel and wet asphalt, just to give a few examples) and new technologies, with electric charging as the protagonist. To these investments were added others, also in this case for several million euros, relating to safety and to care of the environmenttwo key elements that we encountered several times during our tour.

Everything works perfectly

As for the TCE, what positively surprised us the most is the incredible level of production automation. The technologies used by Bridgestone are extremely cutting-edge, and all this translates into different types of advantages throughout the entire tire production cycle. Speaking of the latter, the fact that everything is contained within a few kilometers is a significant benefit for the Japanese company itself, which can therefore carry on its development, production and testing activities very quickly. As regards the EUPG, we had the opportunity not only to get into the car alongside a professional driver, who showed us how the tests are conducted on the different types of track, but also to get behind the wheel ourselves , in the specific case of one Audi A3 Sportback Hybridto test the tires first-hand Bridgestone Turanza AllSeason 6 on a short circuit full of obstacles that led us to brake abruptly, to change direction suddenly or to tackle bends on wet asphalt at constant high speed. And we certainly cannot hide the fact that these tires responded to every test bench satisfying to say the least.

Bridgestone and Rome, arm in arm in the future

Summing up, the level of technological excellence and skills that is found in both the TCE and the Bridgestone EUPG is truly very high. And this is obviously to be considered an advantage both for the Japanese giant and also for Italy given that in the heart of its capital, Rome, it can boast the presence of a company that has many things to teach numerous rival manufacturers ( and not only) from as many points of view: productive, organisational, environmental and technological to name a few. Because, as the Japanese company itself says, “in a rapidly changing world, Bridgestone is shaping the future of mobility“. And in this transition Rome and Italy can really play a role fundamental role.