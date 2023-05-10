Company informed that the manufacture of tires for passenger cars and trucks will be concentrated in a branch in Bahia

Bridgestone, a Japanese tire manufacturer, announced on Monday (May 8, 2023) the dismissal of 600 employees at the Santo André factory, in São Paulo.



The company informed that the manufacture of tires for passenger cars and trucks will be concentrated in the Bridgestone branch in Camaçari, Bahia. Now, the São Paulo factory will focus on “in the production of tires for trucks, tractors and off-road and Firestone Airide”, according to a note published by the company.

The Japanese manufacturer said that the decision is part of a “continuous process of evaluating the business and the market, to ensure the company’s competitiveness”.

As for the dismissals, Bridgestone also stated that it is acting together with the union to reduce the impact on the dismissed employees.