The sources added that preliminary data indicates that the attack took place with British “Storm Shadow” missiles.

A pro-Moscow official predicted that traffic on the bridge between Kherson and Crimea would be restored “within days.”“.

Commenting on these events, Ammar, a professor of political science at Sevastopol University, told Sky News Arabia, “The political elite in Kiev seeks to drag Russia into other military squares that it does not want, by heading to residential areas and the Russian depth, the latest of which is the targeting of this bridge, and this is a new stage.” of conflict.”

When asked about the nature of the possible Russian response in the event that the Ukrainian forces reached Crimea, he said, “I underestimate the value of the military fear associated with the arrival of the Ukrainian forces to Crimea.”

He explained, “There are Russian fortifications in Kherson, in that sector of the front, and progress is not that easy, especially since Russia repulsed the Ukrainian forces.”

He pointed out to the channel that the Russian forces may target Crimea with “missiles or acts of sabotage,” expressing his belief that “military access to the borders of Crimea is impossible.”

He continued, “These are attempts to drag Russia into military squares. We have heard a clear message from the Russian Minister of Defense, not to go (the forces) to the Crimea and the Russian depth.”

And the political science professor at Sevastopol University added, “We are facing a military and political track that cannot be isolated from each other, and the situation continues with military and political escalation. I see that the danger of confrontation between Russia and NATO is increasing day by day.”

He added, “Political negotiations (between Russia and Ukraine) stopped based on Western desire, so the issue of decisiveness remains military, not political. I do not see today in the Russian agenda the issue of resolution or progress, but we heard a few days ago hints related to the urgent region, which is beyond the administrative borders.” regions recently annexed to Russia.

And the channel said: “This will depend on the military supplies and the political positions of the Western system, and how it deals with this counterattack, which I consider suicidal because it came to meet the Western political desire, to give justifications and media materials for the continuation of military and material support for Ukraine.”