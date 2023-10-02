Bridges | The worst option comes true: the Kulosaari bridge will have to be demolished in Helsinki

Renovating the bridge will take 2.5–3 years, during which time only one lane will be used for driving in each direction and one lane for walking and cycling.

Kulosaari the bridge’s need for renovation has led to the worst-case scenario: the bridge has to be dismantled and rebuilt.

On the bridge connecting Kulosaari and the inner city of Helsinki was observed damage in 2020. Cracks several centimeters wide were found in the intermediate supports of the bridge, where the foundations of the bridge had sunk downwards.

In 2021, the city of Helsinki started soil studies, which revealed that simply repairing the bridge is not profitable. The matter was decided by the urban environment department.

“Repairing it would be more expensive and technically almost impossible,” the city’s project director Jukka Myyryläinen describes.

In addition, the bridge, which was completed in 1957, is getting so old anyway that repairing it would not have brought many additional years, says Myyryläinen.

The bridge renewal will also be a difficult and long project. The works will probably start in 2025 and they will last 2.5–3 years, Myyryläinen estimates.

During the renovation works, only one lane in each direction will be used for driving on the bridge. During the bridge renovation, only one lane on the other side of the bridge will be used for walking and cycling.

The bridge will be built on the same site, but it will be widened to the south due to wider bike and pedestrian lanes than at present.

The design of the new bridge also takes into account the fact that in the future a tramway can also run on the bridge.

The renewal will cost tens of millions of euros.

Kulosaari bridge damage is in the past evaluated related to the construction of Kalasatama. According to Myyryläinen, even after the investigations, the cause of the damage cannot be completely confirmed, but the previous estimates are probably correct.

The construction work of the light traffic ramp next to the bridge and the drilling piles made to strengthen the metro bridge have probably disturbed the old bridge.

However, according to Myyryläinen, moving and driving on the bridge is not dangerous. The load-bearing capacity of the bridge is constantly monitored, and if something alarming is noticed, traffic on the bridge would be restricted.

