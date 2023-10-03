Bridges | Other bridges in Helsinki will have to be demolished

More and more bridges that have been waiting for repair have to be demolished and a completely new one built in their place in Helsinki.

A year Based on the 2020 survey, there are approximately 30 bridges in Helsinki used by vehicle traffic, whose condition is defined as very poor.

These include, for example, some bridges crossing Baana and the Hopeasalmi bridge leading to Mustikmaa.

Based on a rough estimate, the basic repair of numerous bridges is already significantly overdue, and their repair is no longer profitable. So the bridges have to be dismantled and rebuilt. There were a total of 17 such bridges at the end of 2021.

In a report made two years ago, it was calculated that the delay in the basic repairs of the bridges had already caused additional costs of 40 million euros.

The amount will increase by around six million euros per year, and this expenditure will require already 100 million euros in 10 years to eliminate the renovation deficit.

Helsinki the condition of the bridges came up for discussion on Monday, when information about the poor condition of the Kulosaari bridge became public. The steel bridge built in 1957 has reached the end of its useful life, and the damage caused to it in recent years does not improve the situation.

On average, bridges in Helsinki are in worse condition than elsewhere in Finland. There are a hundred urgent repair sites in Helsinki.

Funding today is not enough to repair bridges in poor condition when it is time to repair them. And since the repairs have already been postponed, the damage accelerates and the repair price of unrepaired damage doubles on average in 15 years.

It’s about so it’s about money.

Helsinki has usually allocated around eight million euros to bridge maintenance every year. Funding is sufficient for inspections, repair planning and damage repair.

According to an estimate made in 2021, almost twice as much money would be needed to offset the repair debt.

Now it might even be on the horizon. At least that’s what Helsinki’s technical director hopes Kari Pudas.

“The bridges have gotten into an unacceptably bad condition. Last fall, the urban environment sector reacted to the need for bridge repairs and this was taken into account in the budget.”

In the most recent budget, a good three million more than before was directed to the repair of bridges.

Next year’s budget will be negotiated after the fall vacation in late October. In the industry’s budget proposal, bridge repairs and renewals are highlighted as a critical item. The appropriations are proposed to be increased to 11.3 million.

The old one instead of maintaining the building stock, Helsinki has invested in growth in recent years. Pudas admits that maintenance is financed less than investments.

“At the moment, the city is being developed ambitiously, and investment financing is in a better position in the big picture. While the city grows, the amount of infrastructure to be maintained also increases, i.e. streets and green areas, for example,” states Pudas.

Pudas is not enthusiastic about pitting new traffic projects against the maintenance of the existing building stock. Sometimes, in connection with new investments, old ones are also renovated.

Such a case is, for example, the Kruunusillat project, which also includes the renewal of the Hakaniemen bridge and the Näkins bridge.

Town’s according to my own report, at the current pace, it will take almost 50 years to eliminate the repair deficit.

It means that the condition and damage of the bridges will get even worse, which means that repair costs will increase and urgent measures will be needed more and more. The inconvenience caused to traffic is also increasing.