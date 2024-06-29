Geneva (Union)

The Jusoor Center for Media and Development organized an event at the headquarters of the University of Geneva, Switzerland, on the role of the media in highlighting, raising awareness of, and advocating for the issue of refugees in the world.

The event, in which a number of researchers, specialists and experts participated, discussed ways to address the challenges faced by refugees, displaced persons and victims of conflict and disputes when reaching countries of asylum to seek safety, and the difficulties they face there after their arrival.

The event was attended by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Jusoor Centre, Dr. Shukru Guzel, Founder and President of the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Studies, Patrick Taran, President of Global Migration Policy Partners, and Jenny Betancourt, sister of a victim of enforced disappearance in Chile. It was moderated by Ellen Ackroyd, Emergency and Crisis Preparedness and Response Officer at the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Al Hammadi stressed in his speech that the role of the media has become very important and influential with regard to the refugee issue, pointing to the criticisms and different opinions regarding the role played by the media and social media platforms in this regard, and the shortcomings in performing what should be done in terms of spreading awareness in countries of asylum about the need to provide protection and assistance to refugees.

For his part, Dr. Mehmet Sukru Guzel, who was previously nominated for the Nobel Prize, criticized the failure of the United Nations and the UNHCR to play the role that should be played in supporting refugees and those fleeing their countries, warning of the major challenges that these people now face, whether on the migration routes or in the countries of arrival.

For his part, Patrick Taran, President of Global Migration Policy Partners, focused in his speech on the important economic role that refugees play in supporting their communities and families in their home countries.

On the side of experiences, Jenny Betancourt, a Chilean refugee, spoke about her experience fleeing her country in the 1970s, the family’s separation, and her activism in defending human rights. She reviewed the challenges she faced until she was recognized as a refugee in Switzerland, and her requests were constantly rejected, and she only obtained a humanitarian residence permit, which made her in constant fear of being expelled from the European country to which she sought refuge.