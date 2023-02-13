The UAE is witnessing a comprehensive humanitarian movement to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, which was expressed by the massive influx of citizens and residents to participate in the Bridges of Good campaign, whether by providing material and in-kind donations or by assisting in carrying out the operations of packaging and loading relief materials.

For their part, private and semi-governmental institutions and bodies accompanied the official efforts, announcing specific initiatives to support and assist those affected within the campaign, in a clear embodiment of the inherent values ​​of Emirati society and the sense of human responsibility.

The competition of individuals, private and semi-governmental entities, expressed the extent to which the culture of humanitarian work is entrenched in Emirati society, and whose combined efforts form a fruitful and effective partnership in providing relief and support to the afflicted, the needy and the vulnerable all over the world.

The announced initiatives were numerous. The Mubadala Investment Company announced its donation of the proceeds of the tickets for the final and semi-final rounds of the “Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open” tennis tournament for women, which is held in Zayed Sports City in Zayed Sports City, in favor of the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent in coordination with Humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country.

The company affirmed its keenness to extend a helping hand and provide all forms of assistance to relieve and relieve the needy, and to play its role in supporting joint humanitarian efforts in such a difficult time that both Syria and Turkey are going through.

For its part, Emirates Airlines launched an air bridge, in coordination with the International Humanitarian City (IHC), to transport urgent supplies, medical materials and equipment to support relief efforts on the ground and search and rescue activities in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria.

Last Friday, the first shipments of supplies were launched on Emirates flights EK121 and EK117, which included thermal blankets and family tents from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Emirates Airlines, plans to allocate cargo capacity of up to 100 tonnes of humanitarian relief items over the next two weeks through its daily operations to Istanbul.

In turn, “Etisalat from e&” announced the provision of free calls for a week, from its network in the UAE, to each of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Republic of Turkey, as part of its humanitarian response in the face of the effects of the devastating earthquake that struck the two countries, and its keenness to continue its role in connecting communities and keep them connected with the latest developments.

The initiative allows “Etisalat from e&” customers traveling to Syria and Turkey to receive free incoming calls, and to make unlimited outgoing calls to and from the UAE, as well as internally in both countries.

This comes at a time when dozens of Emirati humanitarian organizations from all over the country have announced their joining the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Community Development, which aims to collect and mobilize relief packages for those affected by the earthquakes in Syria. Turkey through community participation.