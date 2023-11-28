Bridges | Helsinki banned the use of the pedestrian bridge in Munkkiniemi

The pedestrian bridge in Munkkiniemi in Tarvonsalmi has been so badly damaged that the city has banned movement there.

Helsinki The Tarvonsalmi pedestrian bridge near Munkkiniemi has been so badly damaged that the bridge has been banned from use. Based on the pictures, it seems that the structures of the pontoon bridge have moved out of place, and there are cracks in the bridge.

The damage was noticed during an inspection by the city of Helsinki.

“The last winter storm caused so much damage to the structure that we had to take the bridge out of use already,” says the project manager in the city’s press release Riku Kytö From the city of Helsinki.

Movement on the bridge is prohibited. Access to the bridge is blocked from both directions.

Current the bridge has been in place since 1998. The bridge has been repaired several times before.

“The service life of pontoon bridges is not as long as that of a conventional bridge. The inspections have found that the bridge is in poor condition and that it is no longer reasonable to repair the bridge, but it must be replaced with a new one in the future,” says Kytö.

When the bridge is closed, people moving in the area are asked to use alternative routes and go around Tarvonsalmi via Ritokalliontie.

The Tarvonsalmi bridge will be removed no later than spring 2024. According to the city, there is no information yet on the schedule of a possible replacement bridge.

Correction on 28 November 2023 at 10.55 am. Removed the map previously in the story, which showed the light traffic bridge located next to Espoo.