Bridges Damage has been revealed from the Kulosaari bridge, now the seabed is being studied – “It seems pretty worrying”

The studies do not cause any disruption to cars or light traffic. It is possible that traffic on the Kulosaari bridge will have to be restricted in the future, for example in the form of lane closures. Renovation of the entire bridge is also not ruled out.

Kulosaari the bridge may need major renovation, and in the worst case, the entire bridge may need to be rebuilt.

In the summer of 2020, damage to the bridge was required to be repaired, which is estimated to be due to piling work carried out nearby.

The damage will now be investigated with soil surveys, which will start near the bridge next week, the City of Helsinki informs. Studies are investigating whether the bridge should be repaired or even completely new.

“Once the damage has occurred, the situation seems pretty worrying,” says the project manager Eero Sihvonen From the city of Helsinki.

He does not rule out the possibility that the entire bridge may need to be rebuilt. Before that, however, a proper clarification of the situation is needed, and that is why soil surveys are now being carried out.

“There are cracks in the two intermediate supports, and at these points the foundations have sunk. Intermediate supports have been set up on wooden piles that do not last quite hard. ”

Sihvosen according to the cracks are related in one way or another to the construction of Kalasatama. One possibility is that the damage occurred when a ramp bridge rising from the Capella park road to the Kulosaari bridge was built. However, there is no certainty.

“Drilling piles have been made near the Kulosaari bridge, which have probably caused cracks. This is also a challenge for future repairs. The damage could have been repaired by drilling piles, but in this case it is probably not possible, because it is the drilling piles that have caused the current damage. ”

Both local repair of the bridge and renewal of the entire bridge would be very large operations. The price tag for the renovation of the entire bridge would be tens of millions of euros. According to Sihvonen, however, safety is moving forward.

“If studies show a weakness in the bearing capacity of the bridge, it is very possible that traffic restrictions will be imposed on the bridge. These could be done, for example, by closing the northern traffic lanes, where there are depressions. ”

Bridge is still in normal use for the time being and the studies do not affect traffic by car, bicycle or on foot. However, the passage in the water areas near the bridge narrows.

Bottom surveys are conducted until the end of May on weekdays, usually between 7 am and 6 pm.

The bridge was built in 1957 and renovated in 2011. The Kulosaari bridge is crossed daily by about 50,000 cars and about 4,000 wheels.

It will take several years to plan and implement any repairs.