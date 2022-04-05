”Bridgerton”, season 2 arrived on Netflix and the story has introduced us to new characters. Although this installment focused on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharmawho attracted attention were Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

From the start, we’ve seen Penelope harboring a long and deep attraction to Colin. However, despite the couple’s apparent romantic progress, ”Bridgerton” season 2 ended on a sour note, as she overhears her friend say that he would “never woo her.”

This phrase disappointed the fans (in addition to breaking Penelope’s heart), who expected the union of both for season 3 of the series. But the answer as to whether Colin and Penelope will be a couple, are in Julia Quinn’s books which have served as inspiration for Netflix fiction.

What happened to Penelope and Colin in the “Bridgerton” books?

Penelope and Colin, one of Bridgerton’s most beloved couples. Photo: Netflix

The fourth novel, “Seducing Mr. Bridgerton”, sees Colin discover Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown, in the midst of their courtships. Although this revelation proves a difficult period for the new couple, Penelope and Colin marry at the end of the fourth ”Bridgerton” book, culminating one of the most anticipated love stories by fans.

Seducing Mr. Bridgerton, fourth book in Julia Quinn’s romance series. Photo: diffusion

Luke Newton, who plays Collin, recently spoke with TV Line about the future of his character and the couple. “He has an incredible connection with Penelope, but his judgment is so clouded by feeling that he has to be a man and find her purpose, that he has put her in the friend zone. He has marked his ambition, which was to travel, and now he is trying to figure out what is next. Everyone else has things to do and he is distracted by ambition. It’s really hard to defend Colin because there are times when even I’m like, ‘Hey, you’re just being a jerk right now,’” he shared.

”Bridgenton”, season 3 has been confirmed by Netflix, but at the moment its release date is unknown.