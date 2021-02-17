“I watched the series with the whole family, even my grandparents were there. I sat on high alert with the remote control to fast-forward intimate scenes. We just made it, ”said Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the sexually awakening Daphne in the Netflix hit series“ Bridgerton ”, opposite the “Daily Star”. Nicola Coughlan, who embodies Penelope Featherington, as she does in the podcast, handled it similarly “Make it Reign” with Josh Smith betrayed. She was particularly nervous about episode six, which “only consists of non-stop birds”.

Good for those who know which sex scene to expect and when – to quickly press the forward button on the remote control or at least to distract them for a short time. After all, who hasn’t had the unpleasant experience of watching TV with their parents or children and being surprised by bodies suddenly copulating in a film or series. This experience should be high on an embarrassment scale – with parents and children, even if they are already adults.

Fast-forwarding is only one solution, surprised parents like to change the channel abruptly (some kind of tame nature documentary is always on), tactically distracted (for example with an urgent order to get sweets from the kitchen) or the child simply put a hand in front of them Eyes held. All of these are techniques that no longer work with the beginning of the teenage phase without a certain degree of irritation on the part of the offspring.

It remains embarrassing – no matter what age

Well, parents of adolescent children may think, let’s just book it as part of the education – that is neglected in many families anyway. This may work with so-called hidden flower sex, but orgies – like in episode five of “Bridgerton” – then make it difficult for them to explain. The problem: Many of the current productions give the impression of a typical youth series, but then come up with quite violent scenes – such as the ballet thriller “Your last solo”, where everyone feels like everyone ends up in the box, with sex here dealt with no less unrestrained than violence. It is similar in the historical drama “Reign” that revolves around the young Mary Stewart at the French court, there are sometimes deaths to mourn after lustful desire.

Sure, all of these series are FSK 16 – but age doesn’t make things any better like the British author Hannah-Rose Yee aptly describes the “Bridgerton” television experience with her parents: “My mother snorted and laughed … my father coughed discreetly. It was uncomfortable. Very uncomfortable. Call me a prude, but my idea of ​​a great evening doesn’t include sitting with my father while we watch a woman enthusiastically receive oral sex in a library. ”

In order not to have to sit on the couch with their parents or children coughing ashamed, giggling or huddled with a pillow in front of their blushing face during the next series marathon, the British website OnBuy asked 3255 series fans to vote which production they find too uncomfortable to watch to look into family.

1st place: “Normal People”

“Normal People” “Normal People” tells in 12 episodes of a complicated love between the young adults Marianne and Connell. The BBC series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by the Irish writer Sally Rooney.

The series “Normal People” – an adaptation of the novel by Sally Rooney – find most people with 83 percent as too embarrassing to see them in family. Even though this production is being celebrated for the authentic and honest representation of sex.

2nd place: “Bridgerton”

“Bridgerton” – A trip to the scandalous London of the 1810s The ball season began in London in 1813. Young women are introduced to society and are supposed to fish a good match. The rumor mill is boosted by the anonymous journalist Lady Whistledown.

Yes, the hype surrounding the Netflix production “Bridgerton” never ends – in part because of the explicit sex scenes. Many viewers are not only inspired by Regency fashion, but allegedly even act out sex scenes. Nevertheless – or perhaps because of this – 81 percent of those surveyed would never watch this series with their parents or children.

3rd place: “Orange Is the New Black”

Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Propen) were an important part of the series Source: Cara Howe / Netflix

“Orange is the New Black” follows in third place. Although this Netflix production, one of the first of the streaming service, contributes to the LGBTQ + screen time it deserves, many of the sex scenes are too explicit for those surveyed to watch them with a family member – in fact 78 percent said they did would never do.

4th place: “Sex Education”

Sex Education – The second season The Netflix production “Sex Education” has made a successful series start. In the second season, Otis Milburn, student of Moordale Secondary and son of a well-known sex therapist, is again the focus.

Sex Education is an honest coming-of-age series about a confused teenager tormented by lust – his mother is a sex therapist. Too much sex? This is what 75 percent of the interviewed series fans thought – at least when it comes to watching this series in family.

5th place: “Game of Thrones”

“Game of Thrones” teaser is destroying the Internet Not only that “Game of Thrones” actress Natalie Dormer got naked for “GQ” magazine, the release of the trailer for the new season of the series led to the collapse of the entire site.

Notorious for its sex scenes: the series “Game of Thrones” – sex is shown in this production in many facets and between many characters (including between siblings). Not for the faint of heart – if only because of the high level of violence. 73 percent would prefer not to see the adventures of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow with their family.

Rank 6: “Big Mouth”

Connie is just one of the hormone monsters in this series – Jessi visits it here Source: Netflix

Although the animated comedy series “Big Mouth” is about teenagers going through puberty, it is quite raunchy – too raunchy to watch in family, 72 percent say.

Tamer tail lights:

In the seventh and eighth places of the most embarrassing series are “The Inbetweeners – Our virgin years” (70 percent) and “Pose“(69 percent). The productions “It’s a Sin” and “Skins – Hautnah” share tenth place with 67 percent each.

