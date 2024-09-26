A group of fans of the series Bridgertonbroadcast by Netflix, have claimed that they were victims of a scam. The Bridgerton ball, which promised to be a themed experience this Sunday in Detroit, Michigan, ended in a fiasco for attendees, who reported chaos, raw and insufficient food and a striptease dance as entertainment. The ball, not officially linked to Netflix, also promised a $2,000 prize for the best costume, something that did not happen.

Attendees of the event have spread the word as they wait for the company organizing the ball, Uncle & Me LLC, to give them a refund for the tickets to the venue, which cost between $100 and $1,000, depending on the package purchased. Those affected have also said they spent thousands of dollars on transportation and costumes for the celebration.