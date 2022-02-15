During the past few hours, the teaser of Season 2 of Bridgertonwhich confirms the release date of the Netlfix series.

In this second season the search for Anthony, guided by his sense of honor and duty in safeguarding his family nameof a rookie who even remotely approaches her impossible standards seems doomed to fail, at least until Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive in town from India.

Before long, Anthony begins courting Edwina, but Kate discovers the true nature of Anthony’s intentions: true love is not at the top of man’s priorities, therefore he decides to do everything in his power to prevent the union between the two and help his sister. the ingenious plan works wonders, except for one small problem: Anthony’s attention shifts to Edwina, who begins to reciprocate, complicating things a lot for both of them.

While all this is happening, on the other side of Grosvenor Square is the Featherington they must welcome the new heir inside their estate, while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to move through high society keeping hidden the secret that could make him lose the friendship of the people closest and dear to her.

The Netflix TV series is produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen, the latter is also the creator and showrunner of the series.

Bridgerton is officially ready to return starting March 25in an attempt to repeat the success of the first season. Together with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley we will also see the participation of the cast composed of: Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Rupert Young (Jack).

That’s all there is to know, we just have to leave you to the teaser of Bridgerton wishing you a good vision, before leaving, however, we advise you to read this article also dedicated to future seasons.