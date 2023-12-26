'Bridgerton', the period drama series based on the novel of the same name by Julia Quinn, confirmed the premiere of its third season. This romance story, which is set in the world of high society in London at the beginning of the 19th century, focuses its story on families Bridgerton and Featherington. The fiction is available at Netflixa platform that announced that its third installment will be divided into 2 parts.

In this note, we will give you all the details you need to know about the premiere of season three of the series, which will arrive more than two years after the launch of the second part.

When does 'Bridgerton' season 3 come out?

The third season of Bridgerton', series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy), will premiere on May 16, 2024. But, unlike its two previous installments, which released all their chapters on the same day, season 3 of the American fiction will be released in 2 parts, so the second will be broadcast from June 13 of the same yearalmost a month later.

More details have not yet been released about the number of episodes that the new installment of the series will have; However, to continue with the trend that was shown in its previous seasons, season 3 of 'Bridgerton' It could also have 8 episodes in total.

It is necessary to indicate that this fiction has already signed for a fourth season, so it is very likely that the third installment will leave us open stories, in order to keep us full of expectations for its next season which, of course, still It does not have a release date.

Where to watch 'Bridgerton' season 3?

The two parts of 'Bridgerton', season 3will be available on the platform Netflix. It should be remembered that this is an original series of the red N, so it is exclusive content from its catalog. In addition, on this platform you can also find the complete episodes of its previous installments, so that you can relive, or see for the first time, this series that has caused a sensation around the world.

What is 'Bridgerton' season 3 about?

“Now that the issue is behind her, she decides it's time to get married. Unfortunately, her insecurities undermine all of her attempts at marriage. Hoping to regain her friendship, Colin proposes to help her become more confident in finding a suitor. When that mentoring begins to bear fruit, she wonders if what she feels for her 'friend' is actually something more,” says the official synopsis of 'Bridgerton', season 3.

'Bridgerton', season 3, will be released more than 2 years after its second season, which came out on March 25, 2022. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of 'Bridgerton', season 3?

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Fehearington

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Luke Newton as Clarín Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

