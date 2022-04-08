The second season of “Bridgerton” came to Netflix last March 25 and showed us a new story based on a love triangle starring anthony and the sisters Edwina and Kate Sharma, from India.

In the final episodes of the second season, this triangle reaches its most critical point, since it is seen how the older brother of the Bridgertons ends up not marrying Edwina and six months later Kate and Anthony are seen newly married and returning from their Honeymoon. But why isn’t the ceremony shown?

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma are protagonists of Bridgerton 2. Photo: Netflix

Why was Kate’s wedding with Anthony not seen?

During an interview with TVLine, executive producer and showrunner Chris Van Dusen explained that he didn’t show Anthony’s wedding to Kate because he wanted to avoid comparisons to the dazzling ceremony the Queen arranged for the Viscount and Edwina.

“Speaking of tone, we wondered how Kate and Anthony’s wedding would compare,” he said. “The Queen sponsored Edwina and Anthony’s wedding, and she wasn’t going to do it twice. There’s also Kate and Edwina’s bond. Her sisterly love story with Kate was just as important as the main love story between Anthony and Kate.”

In addition, he provided information about what will happen to Kate’s younger sister: “Her version of the book was much less dimensional. He didn’t want her to be just an accessory. He wanted her to have feelings and thoughts. I love episode 6, and that’s why after she didn’t get married, we saw Edwina being nice to the Queen and the King. Edwina is inherently kind,” she added.