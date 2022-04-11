the series of Netflix based on the books by Julia Quinn, “Bridgerton”, premiered its second season on March 25. The romantic drama brought us a new love story starring Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, and unlike the first installment, the new episodes featured fewer intimate scenes.

In this sense, the coordinator of Intimacy of the acclaimed series of NetflixLizy Talbot has revealed which erotic scene from the new season was the most awkward to shoot.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bridgerton 2″: Eloise, Penelope and the real ages of the actresses in the Netflix series

Eloise and Theo, the couple that fans liked in Bridgerton, season 2. Photo: Netflix

The most awkward sex scene to film in “Bridgerton 2″

Lizzzy Talbot is the professional in charge of creating a safe space for the protagonists of “Bridgerton” feel comfortable in the bed scenes, and it was she who revealed in an interview with Glamor which sequence between Anthony and Kate was the most challenging.

“There’s a scene in episode eight, right at the end, that was quite challenging because we had the leads sitting face to face, which is quite a tricky thing to do. It worked very nicely, but it required a lot of time because that angle and position in a bed from the Regency period is really complex”, was what the coordinator of Intimacy of the series indicated, who also emphasizes that the beds in the historical moment in which the plot unfolds are “tiny and small”.

Simone Ashley as Kate alongside Jonathan Bailey as Anthony in “The Bridgertons.” Photo: Netflix

However, Talbot points out that it was precisely these complications that managed to improve the chemistry between the actors, who ended up spending more time deliberating, undressing and maneuvering in a unique position and environment.

Why Did “Bridgerton” Season 2 Have Fewer Sex Scenes?

The professional answers this question by pointing out that this was due to the type of relationship that Anthony and Kate had, which they slowly built in fiction, going from being enemies to lovers with high doses of tension between them.