The producer of the second season of “Bridgerton”, Chris Van Dusen, has explained that ruby stokes, the actress who plays Francesca, was forced to leave the production due to problems with her schedule. The exit of the interpreter is not the only one, since Regé-Jean Page, who played Simón Basset, is not present in the new installment either.

The fact caused unexpected changes to be made in the new episodes of the series that reached Netflix on March 25.

The Bridgertons is one of the most popular Netflix original series.

Francesca in the second season of “Bridgerton”

Van Dusen indicated that he had planned for Francesca to have a major plot in season 2 of “Bridgerton” and that he had even recorded three episodes when he had to leave the team. The reason for her departure was that Stokes had a previous agreement with the series “Lockwood & Co”, also on Netflix, so she could not continue in the series based on the Julia Quinn novels.

“I love Francesca, but we lost her in the middle of the second season. After exhausting all other options, she had to leave for reasons beyond our control. Maybe season three will cast the spell,” the creator explained to TVLine.

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton. Photo: Netflix

Will Francesca return to “Bridgerton”?

Everything would indicate that the actress would return in future seasons. According to Julia Quinn’s books, Francesca would have a greater role in season 6, which would be based on the novel entitled “The Heart of a Bridgerton”. The story would tell how Michael Stirling falls in love with the youngest of the family.