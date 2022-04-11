“Bridgerton”, the creation of Chris Van Dusen, is one of the most popular series on Netflix and continues to be talked about after the premiere of its second season. Thanks to this exhibition, its protagonists are being recognized in the industry. One of them is Nicola Coughlan.

The interpreter of Penélope Featherington has spoken with BuzzFeed about her successful passage through the small screen. In that line, she revealed that she was almost part of “stranger things” when he participated in the audition to be Robin in the third season of the show.

Back then, the Irish actress traveled to Los Angeles to do a screen test with Joe Keery (Steve Harrington). Although the result was not as expected, he is happy that the role has been achieved by Maya Hawke.

“It’s a good lesson for actors: see the things you didn’t get, because you’ll totally understand that it’s not personal. You are good at some things and not so good at others, ”he reflects on it.

Who is Penelope Featherington?

Penelope Featherington, aka ‘Lady Whistledown’, has won the hearts of fans thanks to her gossip and comments on English society. Also, her long and deep attraction to Colin has caught everyone’s attention.

Unfortunately for her, the couple’s apparent romantic progress seems to have ended in the worst way, as she overheard her friend say that he “would never woo her.”