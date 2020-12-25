The American Julia Quinn sells millions of romance novels set in Jane Austen’s time. Netflix has now filmed one of their book series: “Bridgerton” has become a candy-colored pop spectacle for the Instagram era.

L.ondon, 1813. Everything begins with a joyful and fearful excitement that grips all households around Grosvenor Square: The “social season” begins, the season of lavish balls and marriage preparations. And then the corsets of the daughters ready for marriage brokerage are tied a little tighter, the voices of the ambitious mothers become a little more shrill. Will it work out with the good game? And who will cause the scandal of the year? Hopefully not your own family!

Sounds promising? Well then: Welcome to the latest Regency drama on the TV screen! The Netflix series “Bridgerton” is based on the book series by the American writer Julia Quinn and revolves around the fortunes of the family of the same name – the focus is initially on the eldest daughter, Daphne Bridgerton. She is introduced into society as a “first-class diamond”, but then has surprisingly many difficulties in finding a halfway adequate husband.

After all, people in series London at the beginning of the 19th century like to make life unnecessarily difficult for each other – with mean rumors, strange misunderstandings and nasty intrigues. An ominous Lady Whistledown in “Bridgerton” ensures that no misstep in London’s society goes unnoticed. She informs about all scandals in newsletters and causes the personalities concerned to be excited. In the series, Lady Whistledown pushes the plot forward as the omniscient narrator from the off, the role of “Mary Poppins” Julie Andrews is spoken (so be sure to watch the English original!).

A seething rumor mill that decides on fate, social constraints, paired with candy-colored hedonism: “Bridgerton” sometimes seems a bit as if “Gossip Girl” has undertaken a journey through time in Jane Austen’s England. The series is set in a seemingly historical fantasy world – in appearance and basic theme, “Bridgerton” is reminiscent of the English Regency era, i.e. the time between 1811 and 1820, when the Prince of Wales, Prince George, took over the affairs of government from his father , King George III., Took over. The languid icing romance that one expects from a historical romance is soon broken by the depiction of a rather bloody birth, brutal corsage welts that welcome the fashionable development of the past centuries towards athleisure and the first lustfully groaned sex scene after less than ten minutes.

Romance is not a history lesson

“Bridgerton” could perhaps be compared with a wild, somewhat eccentric cousin of “Pride and Prejudice” (yes, the novel from 1813 and all previous films). The series makers don’t even pretend to strive for historical accuracy, but rather take a very aggressive look at their characters from the perspective of the 21st century. “Bridgerton” is not a history lesson, says author Julia Quinn, but a series for a modern audience.

By the way, “Bridgerton” is produced by Shonda Rhimes, who once created “Grey’s Anatomy” and who signed a $ 150 million contract with Netflix with her production company Shondaland. The series should be a fantasy of history, Rhimes’ team of series makers told the entertainment magazine “Entertainment Weekly“:” We try to show the world as we would like to see it. ”

This idea becomes particularly clear when looking at the various cast. The protagonist, the Duke of Hastings, and the series queen, for example, are People of Color, which is supposed to convey a naturally inclusive image of society. And provides an answer to the question of how one can prepare stories that romanticize the early 19th century for today’s audience: by filtering the expected lushness of the genre through the current worldview.

As Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuvel takes a close look at the debutantes Credit: LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

You don’t have to over-politicize a series like “Bridgerton”; because in the end it is all about the best entertainment at the end of a busy year – with love, betrayal, languishing looks and sharp remarks. Presumably, the series has just as much to do with the Instagram and dating app presence as it does with a time when women were made fit for marriage with strict rules from childhood: that people love each other a more exciting, romantic, but also somehow Dreaming together a better world is still a generally accepted truth 200 years after Jane Austen’s death.

