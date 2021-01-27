Bridgerton is a period story that has become a public favorite. The series produced by Shonda Rimes, creator of Grey’s anatomy, premiered on Netflix with 8 chapters in December 2020.

As reported by the Netflix Latin America Twitter account, the production broke an audience record among subscribers of the streaming service, by generating millions of views in its first weeks of launch .

Bridgerton has become the most watched series on the platform. Photo: Twitter capture of @NetflixLAT

After the success of the first season, the second part was confirmed by Netflix through a video that shows some of the funniest and most important scenes of the series. Its premiere is scheduled for 2021.

Bridgerton season 2 – teaser

Bridgerton – synopsis

The series is set in the luxurious and competitive high society of Regency London, where the ballrooms of Mayfair and the palaces of Park Lane witness rules and dramatic struggles for power. The story focuses on the powerful Bridgerton family, a group of eight siblings who must face the age of marriage. They must seek true love in an increasingly powerful society.