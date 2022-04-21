There Bridgerton tv series derives from the books written by Julia Quinn. On Netflix the stories of the English aristocratic family, of court dances, of newly blossomed loves is having a lot of success. We are in the second season and the streaming platform inevitably follows the list of novels of the Bridgerton saga, translated to date in 29 different languages. A real best seller.

After the success of the first season, which from Christmas 2020 has achieved great success, with the first book of the saga, Netflix has also proposed the second season, which refers to the second volume. If you are passionate about the first two seasons and you can’t resist waiting for the next ones, you can always relive the Bridgerton epic in the books written by the author. In all there are 9 volumes, published from 2000 until 2013.

Obviously the saga must be read in the order of release, because Julia Quinn followed a temporal order that begins with the love affairs of Daphne Bridgerton and Duke Simon Arthur Henry Fitzranulph Basset. It continues with the love between Anthony Bridgerton and a mysterious Indian girl. And then we continue with other stories where love is always present, as well as family affection.

In Italy and also on Amazon the first eight books of The Bridgerton Saga are already available. The bestsellers are published by Mondadori. Unfortunately, the ninth chapter translated into Italian is missing, Happy forever, which we can find in English on the e-commerce site, waiting for the publishing house to release it in Italian as well. We can find them both in print and in the form of an ebook.

Bridgerton Books, Volume 1: The Duke and I.

The first book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series is titled “The duke and me“And was published in September 2020. This novel is set in London in 1813, with the new Duke of Hastings, Simon Arthur Henry Fitzranulph Basset, who is the most coveted bachelor, haunted by high society mothers seeking husbands for their daughters. He doesn’t want to know, until he meets Daphne Bridgertonthe eldest of the daughters.

On Amazon we find it for sale in Kindle format or with a flexible cover. The book can also be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton Books, Volume 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me

The second volume of the Bridgerton series, “The viscount who loved me”, takes us straight to 1814, with Anthony Bridgerton having to find a viscountess to run the family. He is the most coveted bachelor, but he has never shown an interest in marriage. Until today, when he realizes that the time has come. He chooses first Edwina Sheffieldbut in reality he is in love with his older sister Kate.

The book is on sale in Kindle format and with a flexible cover and can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton Books, Volume 3: A Gentleman’s Proposal

The third volume of the Bridgerton series is titled “A gentleman’s proposal”. The author brings us to know the story of Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood who is always treated like a maid, especially after the death of her father. She one day she attends the masquerade ball Lady Bridgerton, where she will finally meet Prince Charming, Benedict Bridgerton, just like in Cinderella’s fairy tale. How will their love story turn out?

The book is on sale in Kindle format and with a flexible cover and can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton Books, Volume 4: A Man to Be Conquered

There Bridgerton saga and books dedicated to this high society London family continues with the fourth book, entitled “A man to conquer”. Protagonist Colin Bridgerton, a charming scion that Penelope Featherington has been in love with in secret for some time. She knows everything about him, because he is the brother of her best friend. But when he discovers who he really is he realizes that she has never known him deeply. But then even Penelope has a mysterious life that he does not know …

The book is on sale in Kindle format and with a flexible cover and can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton Books, Volume 5: To Sir Philip with Love

And we are already at fifth volume of the Bridgertonsamong the books the title “To Sir Phillip with love“. Phillip expected that Eloise Bridgerton was desperate for a husband, because she was a spinster. The girl, on the other hand, is decidedly determined, as well as beautiful and deeply feminist. He no longer has doubts, while she has many, also because he has two really mischievous children who need a mother. Will Eloise be able to live up to this role too?

The book is on sale in Kindle format and with a flexible cover and can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton volume 6: Loving a Libertine

Sixth volume of the Bridgerton sagaentitled “Love a libertine“. This time we meet Michael Stirling, who has decided to put his head right after falling madly in love with Francesca Bridgerton. She never would have imagined feeling so strong, but she is about to get married. Then he gets a title, she suddenly becomes free, but love won’t be able to take off for a long time since he’s just a dear friend to her.

The book is on sale in Kindle format and with a flexible cover and can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton volume 7: All in one kiss

The seventh volume of the Bridgerton saga is titled “All in one kiss“. Gareth St. Clair risks losing the inheritance because his father doesn’t love him. In an old family diary he uncovers unimaginable secrets that can save his future. But it’s written in Italian, so Hyacinth Bridgerton offers to translate it. Who knows if love will blossom …

The book is on sale in Kindle format and with a flexible cover and can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton Volume 8: True Love Exists

In the eighth book, “The true love exists“, Gregory Bridgerton he is looking for true love and knows that when he finds the right woman he will know how to recognize her. But Hermione Watson loves another of her: her friend Lucy wants to save her from a disastrous relationship, but she ends up falling in love with Gregory, even though she is already engaged to her.

The book is on sale in Kindle format and with a flexible cover and can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

Bridgerton Books, Volume 9: Happy Forever

Finally, volume 9 is only available in English. “Happily Ever After“, Happy Forever, is centered around the story of Violet Bridgerton.

The book is available in Kindle format and with a hard and flexible cover.

If you love the Bridgertons, the books from which the TV series is based cannot be missing. Below, however, other novels that could become excellent reading points.