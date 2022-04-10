The second season of “Bridgerton” is now available at Netflix. The eight-episode series brings us a new love story starring Anthony and Kate, which has made the production the favorite of millions of people. This happens mainly because of the connection that the characters generate with the audience and because of the care taken with every detail that is seen on the screens, including clothing, hairstyles, among others.

Although the clothing is classic from the Middle Ages, behind each look there is a reason linked to the history of the plot, which makes it more interesting.

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma are protagonists of Bridgerton 2. Photo: Netflix

Facts about the looks of “Bridgerton”

Hairstylists, makeup artists, and costume designers not only worked to incorporate bold and beautiful looks, but also matched colors and symbols to characters.

1. The colors of the clothes

The Bridgerton family wear cool shades of blue, cream, green, and lilac to represent their high position in society. Meanwhile, the Featheringtons wear dresses with more striking colors and adorned with embroidery that stand out in each of the scenes.

On the left the Featherington family and on the right the Bridgerton family. Photo: Netflix

2. Queen Charlotte’s wigs

In addition to being very striking, Queen Charlotte imposed a fashion with her wigs. In the same way, these accessories made her look more status in front of other people.

Queen Charlotte is played by Golda Rosheuvel in “Bridgerton.” Photo: Netflix

3. Pat McGrath brand makeup

Cosmetics brand Pat McGrath became a sponsor of the second season of “Bridgerton”. Taking advantage of the commercial link, he also launched a makeup line inspired by the production of Netflix.

The Pat McGrath brand released a “Bridgerton”-inspired makeup line. Photo: Netflix

4. Characters letting their hair down

As the story of the second season unfolds, it is seen how several members of the series gradually change their look. In the scenes where the characters are more open and happy, viewers will be able to notice the change in the hair, going from having it tied up to loose.

Eloise Bridgerton is played by Claudia Jessie. Photo: Netflix

5. Anthony’s look

In this new season, the older brother becomes the head of the Bridgerton family, so he changes sideburns and long hair for a cleaner and neater look.