Netflix’s “Bridgerton” already presents its first news for season 3. The period drama based on Julia Quinn’s books will continue to air to the delight of fans.

As one of the most popular streaming series, great attention has caused a message from the platform, which announces that “Bridgerton 3″ will focus on the romance of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). In this way, the plot of Anthony Bridgerton is left aside, for the moment.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix lists “Black Mirror 6″: series will return to play with the minds of its fans

Through its social networks, Netflix shared a message from Lady Whistledown informing that the couple will now be the protagonist of the new chapters.

“As Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm for all of you that Season 3 will be the love story of Colin and Penelope. Everything has been hidden since we worked on season 2. This is the first time I have said it, “said Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) last weekend at an event organized by Netflix.

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will be the new protagonists of the series. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel canceled one of its series: it only lasted one season on the air

Netflix alters the order of the saga “Bridgerton”

Coughlan considers that in the second season of ‘Bridgerton’ his character has progressed “but he still hasn’t reached the goal”. Photo: diffusion

Produced by Shondaland, the first two seasons of “Bridgerton” followed these novels: “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Page Jean), and “I Give You My Heart.” with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathon Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley).

The next book to be adapted by Netflix should have been “I give you my heart”, focused on Benedict’s love story towards a mysterious young woman who ends up being his employee. Now, and with the announcement of the change, fans will see how streaming will prioritize “Seducing Mr. Bridgerton”, a story starring Collin and Penelope. At the moment, the premiere date of season 3 is unknown.