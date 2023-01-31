The third season of the Netflix series will not feature Phoebe Dynevor. What happened to Daphne’s character in “Bridgerton”?

Bridgertonone of the most watched series on Netflix, says goodbye to one of its most beloved characters. phoebe dynevorwho played Daphne in the first two seasons of the period fiction, he will not return for the third part of the London family story. The actress recently revealed that she will not appear in the next chapters that she continues to prepare for the streaming platform, something that is very reminiscent of the unexpected departure of Regé-Jean Page. What is the reason for her absence?

Goodbye Daphne

In an interview with Screen Rant, Phoebe Dynevor was asked if her character Daphne would have any exciting developments in the upcoming “Bridgerton” episodes. To this, the actress replied something that most fans did not expect.

Daphne and Simon in the first season of “Bridgerton.” Photo: Netflix See also Television review Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton, now tells the story of Anna Sorokin, a real-life scammer

“Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. Season 3 I’m excited to watch as a viewer”Dynevor replied, thus confirming his absence in the continuation of the Netflix series.

Why Phoebe Dynevor will not be in “Bridgerton 3”?

As you remember, Phoebe Dynevor was the protagonist of the first season of “Bridgerton” together with the actor Regé-Jean Page. However, for the second part, her role as Daphne became secondary and her co-star did not renew her contract.

Phoebe Dynevor played Daphne in the first two seasons of “Bridgerton.” Photo: Netflix

“I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted with the character and he had a great arc.. If they ask me to come back in the future, who knows?” The star commented on her passing through one of Netflix’s most watched productions.

In such a way, although at the moment we are not going to see her in season 3, it is possible that at some point in the future her character will reappear. For now, all that remains is to wait for a release date.