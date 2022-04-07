Beware of spoilers. The Bridgertons, the successful Netflix series, is among the most watched streaming after the premiere of its season two. On this occasion, the plot focused on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharmaprotagonists who have a tense but romantic relationship.

As it happened in the first part, Bridgerton fans anticipated scenes that keep faithful content to what was exposed in Julia Quinn’s books, which are used as inspiration for the series. But some changes have caused followers to complain on social networks.

Bridgerton’s intimate scene that was changed

Some fans of the Bridgerton book series have been upset by the second season of the series. Among the changes that production has made is Anthony’s reaction to seeing Kate (Simone Ashley) get stung by a bee. The viscount panics as he remembers how his father died from an allergic reaction caused by this insect. The young woman, to calm him down, places her hand on her chest and accomplishes her task.

In the books, the scene is much more intimate, since Anthony tries to suck the wound on Kate’s chest, an action that at the time the plot is set was something impossible to do. This change provoked complaints from fans, who ask that the fiction remain faithful to the story of Julia Quinn.

On this topic E! News caught up with actor Jonathan Bailey, who asked fans not to worry about Bridgerton’s content, and to wait for the next few episodes, as they may stay true to the books.

“All I can say to the lovely fans is that we know, we read that stuff, and we love it too,” he said. “For sure they will be linked to our performances and the television program. “We know there will be a future Kanthony. I am sure there will be room for them now that they are together,” she shared.

Bridgerton, season 3 was confirmed by Netflix in 2021. At the moment, its release date is unknown.