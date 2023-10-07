Home page politics

Ukraine uses German Biber tank bridge layers: The vehicles help the Kiev army in the Russian war of aggression. Latest reports show exactly how.

Kiev – The “German beavers” are helping Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression across rivers and impassable terrain: The eastern Ukrainian Donbass region is a patchwork of swampy fields, streams and canals, all of which make military movements difficult. In such cases, Kiev also uses Biber armored bridge layers made in Germany.

Kiev uses bridge layers in the Ukrainian war: Soviet, American and German models in use

Between former Soviet models and old American AVLBs, there are said to be a hundred armored bridgelayers in the entire Ukrainian inventory, according to the latest report by analysts Jack Watling and Nick Reynolds of the Royal United Services Institute in London. The machines are a valuable resource for Kiev in the Ukraine war. The German Beavers, for example, were assigned to the 22nd Brigade.

Ukrainian forces raised about two dozen new brigades in the months leading up to their counteroffensive in the 2023 Ukraine War. They equipped nine of them primarily with tanks, combat vehicles and artillery of Western production. With its strange mix of ex-Soviet T-72AMT and T-72 Ural tanks, as well as Polish-made PT-91 tanks and Rosomak fighting vehicles, the Army’s 2,000-strong 22nd Mechanized Brigade is representative of these hybrid brigades that have since become are more numerous than the nine largely NATO-like brigades. Most recently, Ukraine celebrated a strike against Russia’s tank fleet.

Armored Bridgelayer can be a decisive factor in battles of the Ukraine War

An armored bridgelayer can be the deciding factor in a mechanized battle in the Ukraine War. During a critical phase of an important battle in the southern Ukrainian oblasts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk in June, a quartet of Ukrainian brigades had to abandon their attack because the Russians had retreated across a stream and only one bridgelayer was available. “Russian troops withdrew over a water obstacle behind the village and blew up several agricultural dams to flood the area,” Watling and Reynolds wrote.

Bridgelayer Biber in action in the Ukraine War: Unit is supposed to secure advance during counteroffensive

There, on the other side of the flooded ditch, Russia stationed anti-tank missiles. The Ukrainians might have tried to defy the rockets and force the water fortifications, but they lacked enough tank bridge layers. “With only one obstacle-overcoming vehicle available, the Ukrainian units had to take a break to consolidate their successes,” said RUSI analysts. Planners in Kiev appear determined to prevent a similar raid south of Bakhmut, where the army – including the 22nd, 28th and 93rd Mechanized Brigades, as well as the aggressive 3rd Assault Brigade – has been steadily advancing since early June.

