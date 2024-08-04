A bridge was washed away in Primorsky Krai after heavy rains

In the Olginsky District of Primorsky Krai, a bridge was washed away after heavy rains. This was reported by the head of the district, Ekaterina Vannikova, in her Telegram-channel.

It is noted that rescuers are organizing a boat crossing. As the head of the district emphasized, the bridge fell at the fifteenth kilometer from the side of the village of Mikhailovka.

“Rescuers will organize a crossing over the Avvakumovka River, and we will ferry people until the bridge is restored,” Vannikova clarified.

Earlier, residents of the Skopinsky District of the Ryazan Region dismantled the railway bridge of the local feed mill for scrap metal. It was this 60-ton bridge that residents used to use as a shortcut to get to neighboring settlements.