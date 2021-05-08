Unknown

The Majorca, team that more points has added away from their stadium, 32, visit the second worse crazyl (together with Sabadell) with 21 points, one more than Albacete. A golden opportunity for those of Luis Garcia before a Malaga what has been deflated after ensuring their virtual, not mathematical, permanence in the Second Division (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Malaga, who has only added one point of the last nine, dreamed at some point of get hooked on the playoff. The reality is that it has remained in a zone of no one who would have signed when this League began according to its low salary limit (2,964 million euros) A team that has performed above expectations and that has achieved much more than avoiding a demotion, has achieved save as an institution and not be ‘another Reus case’.

It has been a interesting week. Even if it has not materialized still, the renewal by Sergio Pellicer is underway. The investment fund ‘RedBird’ with the purchase of 600 shares, for a future entry into the majority shareholding of Malaga when the judicial reality allows it.

In sports, Pellicer will have 15 professionals because he has been able to recover Luis Muñoz, who has some options to even play as a starter. Low of Ramón Enriquez, operated on his right shoulder.

Best visitor

Despite the last stumbles (1 of 15 in the last five outings) Mallorca is still the best away team of the championship and at this point adding three is peremptory for shut down as soon as possible the objective. For the appointment, Luis Garcia Plaza that, he will repeat in the stands to fulfill his second penalty game, he cannot count on Galarreta for injury nor with one of its essential headlines, Dani Rodríguez, who is on the warnings cycle.

This circumstance could cause Amath I left the band to act like second front behind Abdon, and thus yield the left wing to several candidates: Murilo, Mollejo or Junior Lake. Meanwhile, the absence of Galarreta will continue to be covered by Sedlar since the Serbian has recently stood out as a defensive pivot converted from his natural central position.

The Majorca pursues three points that bring you closer, if possible, to the objective of the direct promotion for which seven points, if Almería adds it all up, they are enough. Recovering the best performance away from the island and adding three points, could leave the second place almost sentenced and the return to First twelve months later. In the bench will repeat Pedro Rostoll, the assistant and assistant coach vermilion in the absence of Luis García due to suspension.

Manolo Reina, at La Rosaleda

In Mallorca, the presence of Manolo Reina, Malaga goalkeeper from Villanueva del Trabuco. Reina only played one game for Málaga. It was the 5-3-2006 in La Rosaleda against Valencia and he left because Arnau and Goitia were injured. Despite his nerves and several Valencian finishes in the wood of his goal, the result was 0-0. Today, at 36 years old, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the category.

Aces to follow.

Malaga. Alberto escassi. The Malaga stopper. His work will be stellar to stop a team as offensive as Mallorca from its position.

Majorca. Sedlar. The Serbian central defender has become a defensive pivot and is offering great performance in containment tasks.

The details of the match

In goal. In theory Dani Barrio should play his third consecutive game. In theory. Juan Soriano is not ruled out within the framework of this rotation.

In attack. It is still vital to adjust the aim in the opposing goal, it is difficult to score a goal and therefore close the games with more clarity.

Game scheme. Malaga can resume the 4-1-4-1. Against Espanyol it did not work for him to play with three center-backs and two forward lanes.

Fine tension. Do not get carried away by nerves being so close to the goal. Playing calmly can be key to obtaining a good result.

Ups and downs.

Malaga. Luis Muñoz is back. Low Ramón Enríquez. Josua Mejías, Benkhemassa, Jozabed and Hicham remain injured.

Majorca. Highs for Koke and Álvaro and low for Dani Rodríguez (sanction), Galarreta (injury), and Parera.