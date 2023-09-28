“By September 30, in accordance with the established plan, we will be able to present to the Strait of Messina Company the updated documentation for the definitive project of the Bridge over the Strait, an innovative and strategic work ready to be started on site. This represents a further step forward towards the realization of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina. After ten years since the stop in 2013 and over half a century of work, analysis, studies and investments to develop a project that has successfully passed all rigorous examinations at national and international level, we are naturally satisfied to see the project progress. This project could become a growth engine for Southern Italy and the entire country.” These are the words of the CEO of Webuild, Pietro Salini, who participated in the ANCE Presidential Council.

The documentation in question concerns not only the bridge itself, but also the related road and railway infrastructure. This documentation includes a multidisciplinary technical report that takes into account the new technical regulations regarding safety and the environment, as well as technological developments in the sector. Salini expressed hope that the completion of the subsequent phases would allow Italy to begin work before the summer of 2024.

The project involves the construction of the longest suspension bridge in the world, with a total span of 3,666 meters and a central span of 3,300 metres. The deck will have an overall width of 60 meters and two ground support towers each 399 meters high. The bridge will be able to accommodate two road carriageways, each with three lanes (two for traffic and one emergency), as well as a double-track railway line. This will allow a flow of 6,000 vehicles per hour and up to 200 trains per day, revolutionizing mobility in the area and throughout Southern Italy.

The Eurolink Consortium is made up of an international group of leading companies in the design and construction of bridges. Webuild alone boasts a notable track record in the construction of bridges and viaducts, with a total length of over 1,000 kilometers of infrastructure in Italy and abroad. Among the most significant projects are the Genoa San Giorgio Bridge, completed in record time in 2020, the Danube Bridge in Braila, the Third Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey and the Long Beach International Gateway in California. Currently, the Group is involved in 31 major projects in Italy, with approximately 16,300 people employed, thus contributing significantly to the economy and employment in the country.