The ten-year controversy over the bridge over the Strait of Messina is back

The “Stretto di Messina spa”, the company that probably tomorrow the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini will be resurrected to supervise the construction of the bridge, is ready to go back to business. Repubblica writes it today, on a ten-year theme that is causing new, yet another controversy.

On the one hand there are those who say yes. Conftrasporto-Confcommercio reiterates its ‘yes’ to the bridge over the Strait of Messina. “The passage of time is the enemy of the work and plays in favor of those who do not want it – says the president Paolo Uggè – We have strongly supported it for some time: the project must start to connect the Sicilian people and the economy of our country to the North Europe”. “We appreciate the determination with which Minister Salvini returned to the subject today, expressing his will to accelerate and create the conditions for this fundamental infrastructure to be built, finally and as soon as possible”, concludes the president of Conftrasporto-Confcommercio.

On the other hand there are those who criticize. Repubblica reminds that the spa “it was created in June 1981 and since then it has cost the state over 300 million without literally doing anything. With a paradox also in its epilogue: in 2013, after the last halt to the project, the Monti government put it into liquidation, but that process, then entrusted to Giulio Tremonti’s former chief of staff, Vincenzo Fortunato, has not yet completed”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

