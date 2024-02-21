Bridge over the Strait, the Rome Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation

The Rome prosecutor's office has opened a investigation into the Strait Bridge and the procedure set up by the Meloni government and in particular by the Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini. The file is against unknown persons and arises from the complaint presented on February 1st by the secretaries of the Left, the Greens and the Pd, Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli and Elly Schlein. The prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi assigned the file to the deputy Alessia Natale, who deals with crimes against the public administration.

First point of the complaint litigation issue. In fact, the government, with the decree that dusts off the infrastructure, has ordered the lapse of the dispute between the Stretto di Messina company and Eurolink. In practice, the company that asked the State for damages when the government changed its mind and decided not to build the infrastructure anymore. He asked for 700 million euros in damages from the judge who however found him wrong but the company, even today, has not given up on the litigation which is still ongoing. An anomaly that adds to the refusal by the Strait of Messina Company to “make public documents” with which the procedure is started. “These are fundamental documents – explained Bonelli – to understand the extent of the project. Consider, for example, that the report on the project made by the Stretto di Messina company was also denied to some parliamentarians, citing confidentiality as the reason. But how can documents that obligate the State for 14.6 billion euros be confidential?”.

But there's more: the project report – it was explained at the conference – it was presented on 30 September 2023 while the negotiating document through which Stretto had to give a mandate to Eurolink to carry out the project was signed just the day before. Something that raises serious questions about the procedures.

But it is also about Salvini's meetings with Pietro Lunardi and the builder Pietro Salini before launching the Bridge Decree documented by Reports as well as on resources committed “to do a favor to private individuals” which focused the interventions of the three political exponents who have always said no to the construction of the infrastructure. “This is an unworthy subtraction of resources from the South”, said Nicola Fratoianni. “There transparency it is due when enormous public resources are at stake. We will continue to fight and say why we have another idea of ​​this country, which should be treated in a completely different way”, added the leader of the Italian Left and MP of Avs. “We signed the complaint together. This is a wrong project , anachronistic, wasteful – added Elly Schlein – We must stop this dangerous and wrong work which is taking resources away from some emergencies in the same regions. The Democratic Party has spent and committed itself to bringing the Next generation EU and the Pnnr to the country, over 200 billion “The criticism of blocking the country, if they do it, leaves time to go. They are putting investments at risk and risk blocking the country. Whoever is blocking the country – he continues – is the government of Meloni and Salvini, and this it is also a bomb from an economic and social point of view”, explained the secretary of the Democratic Party, underlining, among other things: “If we are denied transparency on the documents and we do not have the elements, the only way is to proceed with a complaint to guarantee our prerogatives. Let's hope they give us the documents in the meantime.”

The reply from the Ponte Subito Committee: “The left opposes any innovation”

“Infrastructures have never had a political color until the Italian left decided to exploit them to ideologicalize their battle, then against Berlusconi, today against Salvini and Meloni. However, the left has already been against the TAV, the MOSE, the TAP: it is nothing new that this political area is opposed to any innovation, to any idea of ​​development and progress: if these people had governed Italy in the last 50 years, we would still go around in horse-drawn carriages. And unfortunately they have governed for too long, preventing the country from being developed and evolved like the other neighboring ones, at least in the Southern regions still without high-speed rail, the Strait Bridge, fast roads and motorways which deny the growth of the territories”.

“Particularly paradoxical – concludes the Committee who has been fighting in favor of the Bridge for over 15 years – that the Democratic Party itself is taking such a clear stand against the Bridge over the Strait, which is the largest public investment in the history of united Italy in the Southern Regions, even as it leads – always together with the Greens and the Left – a battle against Differentiated Autonomy considered the evil of the South: this No-Pontist position, however, unmasks the anti-Southernism of the left which engages in political speculation and evidently believes that the only possible recipe for the South and that of citizen income welfare, which has already failed and has only been useful in keeping the South in eternal poverty. Dear Schlein, Bonelli and Fratoianni, this is why no one here in the South believes in you anymore!”.

Bridge over the Strait, Salvini: “It will be done one hundred percent”

“From zero to one hundred the possibility that the bridge over the strait will be built” is one hundred. The Bridge is a right for millions of Italians to travel safely and pollute less. The Bridge will create “directly and indirectly” 120 thousand jobs throughout Italy. Why say no to a bridge, a tunnel, high speed… Only in Italy does the left say no to public works” declared the deputy prime minister and minister Matteo Salvni on 'Mattino Cinque' on Canale 5.

“The PD and the left are against public works, work and the development of the country. They prove themselves to be enemies of Italy. Their threats will not stop us. We continue to work to unblock and complete all the works that have been stopped for too long.” They report it League sources commenting on the news on the opening of an investigation in Rome after a complaint presented by Bonelli, Schlein and Fratoianni.

Ponte Stretto: Salvini, only here left versus rights

“Only in Italy is it possible to wage a political battle against the Bridge, on a motorway, on a tunnel, on the TAV”. Matteo Salvini said it in his interview with Mattino Cinque. The Bridge over the Strait, reiterated the leader of the League and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, “serves to unite millions of Sicilians, to pollute less and to travel faster”. “The Democratic Party has made a complaint to the Public Prosecutor's Office because we want to build the Bridge, which is the right of millions of Italians… Only in Italy is the left able to say no to public works”, added Salvini.

Bridge over the Strait, Bonelli (AVS): “Salvini, the bridge is not a right but your need”

“Minister Salvini, the bridge is not a right, it is just your political need. The rights that Italians are clamoring for are those of having railways that work, healthcare that works, schools that don't fall apart, and building purifiers (those that are missing in the south). You have taken 12 billion euros from the Italians to finance real socially useful infrastructures, reactivating a 12-year-old tender with a project that did not have the green light for environmental impact assessment, something that would not have been allowed to any Italian entrepreneur .

But you did it! You should tell the Italians why you had repeatedly declared yourself against the bridge and above all what is the reason why you changed your mind. Even today, we have been denied the documents to verify and analyze the report on the bridge project and the negotiating act between the Stretto di Messina company and the Eurolink consortium. How can a minister be credible when he declares that the bridge will create 140 thousand jobs, only to change the numbers weeks later and claim that there will be 40 thousand, while the Strait of Messina company talks about only 4,300 jobs? Salvini, you are dramatically unreliable and I invite Prime Minister Meloni to pay attention to what her minister is doing.”