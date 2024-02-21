First legal problems to be addressed for the new project of Bridge over the Strait. The Rome Prosecutor's Office has in fact opened a investigation filewithout any hypothesis of crime and under investigation, after the deputy of the Green and Left Alliance, Angelo Bonelli, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, and the secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni, decided to submit a complaint in relation to the project on the Strait of Messina Bridge.

Open investigation

In particular, reference is made to the activity of infrastructure design and construction, with the parliamentarians promoting the complaint who asked the prosecutors to clarify the decision of Società Stretto di Messina SpA to do not make public some fundamental documents for the scope of the project and the procedures.

The accusation

“In the document brought to the attention of the prosecutors it is stated that the company he refused several times to the requests to provide the complainants with both the project update report and the negotiation document, despite a member of the scientific committee having publicly stated that he had made the aforementioned report public”, says Ansa. An action which, according to the complainants, prevents them from exercising a right and an action control and verification.

The League rises up

The reaction of the League she didn't wait long. “The PD and the left are against public works, work and the development of the country – attacked the party led by Matteo Salvini, who as Minister of Transport and Infrastructure promoted the Strait Bridge project – They prove themselves to be enemies of Italy. Their threats won't stop us. We continue to work to unblock and complete all the works that have been stopped for too long.”