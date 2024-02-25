Narrow bridge: Ciucci, target June Cipes then start work in the summer

The goal is to get the OK from Chips (Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development) “by June so as to start work in the area in the summer”. The CEO of Societa' Stretto di Messina indicated the timing of the works on the bridge over the strait Pietro Ciuccion the sidelines of the political school of the League.

Ponte Stretto: Ciucci, we operate with maximum transparency

“We operate with maximum transparency”, assured Ciucci regarding the opening of an investigation file. “The whole project will be transparent and available to everyone”, he reiterates.