Narrow bridge: Ciucci, target June Cipes then start work in the summer

The goal is to get the OK from Chips (Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development) “by June so as to start work in the area in the summer”. The CEO of Societa' Stretto di Messina indicated the timing of the works on the bridge over the strait Pietro Ciuccion the sidelines of the political school of the League.

Ponte Stretto: Ciucci, we operate with maximum transparency

“We operate with maximum transparency”, assured Ciucci regarding the opening of an investigation file. “The whole project will be transparent and available to everyone”, he reiterates.

The Messina Bridge project will be sent to the ministries of Transport and Environment, to the subjects interfering with the work and to the central and peripheral bodies tomorrow or Tuesday. Pietro Ciucci, CEO of Societa' Stretto di Messina, said this at a debate organized as part of the League's political training school. Ciucci specified that the projects “are going to the competent ministries for the environmental impact assessment and for the Services Conference. The law provides a maximum time for the procedures: if these times are respected, we can have the project approved by June technical and financial from Cipes. This will be the moment of no return and will allow us to start the first construction sites in the summer”.







