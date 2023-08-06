Matteo Salvini, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, has included in an omnibus decree on “assets and investments” expected tomorrow in the Council of Ministers a rule to eliminate any salary cap for supermanagers who he wants to place at the helm of the company for the implementation of the Bridge over the Strait. Roof that had been established at 240,000 eurosbut which lapses because to the Strait of Messina company, we read in the regulation cited by the Republic, “the provisions referred to in articles 11, paragraphs 6 and 7, and 19 of the legislative decree 19 August 2016, n. 175″which precisely provide for the imposition of this limit.

Opposition to attack

As expected, there was no lack of angry reactions from the opposition. Primarily the leader of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinattacked Salvini and his colleagues: “Indecent. They say wages are not made by law. Yet they make laws to remove the maximum ceiling on wages above 240,000 euros while they bury the minimum ceiling that we ask so as not to fall below 9 euros per hour”.

His words were echoed by those of Riccardo Magi of +Europe, according to which “Salvini’s priority is to distribute gifts to his friends”and of Angelo Bonelli of the Greens, which recommended to “Giorgia Meloni herself and her government to be ashamed, this is an insult to the Italians”. The appeal could not miss the M5Swith Congressman Agostino Santillo explaining: “No citizen’s income, no aid to families against the high cost of living, no support against the high price of mortgages, the derogation from the salary ceiling for the top management of the Strait of Messina company is a scandal”.

Afterthoughts in sight?

We will see if there will be second thoughts in extremis by the government, even if according to the newspaper at the moment this hypothesis does not appear to be contemplated. Tomorrow in the Council of Ministers the decree containing the offending provision will therefore be examined: power override the set limit for public companies it is about to become law.