Bridge over the Strait, here we go again

Italian politics returns to talk about the bridge over the Strait. And who could do it if not Matteo Salvini? The Italian Minister of Transport and Infrastructure took advantage of his presence in Stockholm to bring up again the infrastructure par excellence that has been talked about in our country for dozens and dozens of years without anything ever being done about it: the leader of the Lega went to the Oresund Bridge, which unites Sweden and Denmark, effectively comparing it to the one that our country should build to connect Sicily and Calabria.

Salvini’s promise

“This bridge was designed and built within a decade, and now allows Swedes and Danes to travel better and spend less and pollute less – wrote Salvini on Facebook, and then let himself go to a quasi-announcement – What unites these two countries today will be able to unite Sicily and Calabria, Italy and Europe in the future. Let’s go, I promise“. These words were followed by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure by others, immortalized in a short video: “The treaty for this bridge was ratified in 1991, work began in 1995 and lasted five years, and now tens of thousands of cars, trucks and trains cross these 16 kilometres. Less pollution and far fewer emissions: the environment has gained, but also citizens who spend less and travel more”.

And what happens in Italy?

Is it possible to replicate a similar project in Italy? Salvini has no doubts about it: “If they made it here for 16 kilometers, why not with us? We’ve been talking about it for decades, money has already been spent doing nothing. Uniting Sicily and Calabria means polluting less, working more and traveling in safety. Bridges unite in the name of work, sustainability, development and speed in safety. What connects Denmark and Sweden today can and must unite Italy and Europe tomorrow. It’s a commitment: it took them five years, maybe it will take us six or seven. But let’s go, I promise”.