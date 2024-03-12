Bridge over the Strait, Salvini replies to Bonelli and the “lords of the no”: “Full speed ahead! The project will definitely be done”

Angelo Bonelli had yesterday declared: “It is a theft of resources. We will collect signatures for the referendum.” To which the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport replied on Facebook: “Poor things, the lords of the no vote never miss an opportunity to make themselves ridiculous. Let them get over it: the Italians' bridge will be a work admired and envied throughout the world which, thanks to the tens of billions of investments planned between the two Regions, will connect Sicily, Calabria, the rest of Italy and Europe. Full speed ahead!”.

Salvini's reply comes on the sidelines of a conference – event held by the Greens and Left Alliance last Sunday in Messina. The associations and committees that historically oppose the construction of the Bridge were present. A few days ago the governor of Sicily, Renato Schifani, also took the field: “The left's outcry against the Messina Bridge is the emblem of that front of the ideological 'no' to major works which for too many years has paralyzed the country, preventing its growth and development. My government is determined to implement every form of initiative to support this strategic infrastructure: we are also ready to take civil action against those who become involved in reckless criminal actions to slow down the work. Sicily and all of Italy have no more time to waste.”

The establishment of a civil party in the Sicily region represents a novelty, after the complaint presented to the Prosecutor's Office by Schlein, Bonelli and Fratoianni. For his part, Salvini is determined to continue, having also obtained financing from the financial institution. But behind the story there is an attitude of deliberate closure to innovation, albeit sustainable and with all the ecological trappings. We cannot move forward only on slogans that the “No Tutto” continually churn out. We need to be concrete and Luddism has never helped anyone and has actually slowed down the development of nations. The causes of opposition are purely ideological. Suffice it to say, for example, that among the reasons given against the Bridge is the fact that fish and birds would be disturbed by the construction of the infrastructure.

The story of the Bridge has, in truth, been dragging on since time immemorial and it also has its supporters in the centre-left. Think, for example, of the fact that the then Minister of Infrastructure Antonio Di Pietro almost succeeded but even then opposition within the coalition broke out, with the then Minister of the Environment Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio and again Angelo Bonelli who has made a living from this affair, now supported by Nicola Fratoianni who has taken the place of Fausto Bertinotti. The writer was then Councilor for Major Works and therefore also for Minister Di Pietro's Bridge and I remember that there was an identical ideological reaction which however was successful because the coalition that supported Prodi 2 was weak and fragmented, despite the former magistrate's determination to carry out the work. Even in the Democratic Party at the time, and specifically the minister Pierluigi Bersani, there were those who wanted the work and had a more modern vision of Italy than that of the Greens. Consider that even trade unions such as the CGIL were in favor of the construction of the Bridge because it meant creating many jobs in areas traditionally with many unemployed people. The same attitude of a priori and ideological closure occurs in the field of energy, for example in safe nuclear power which is the only way to truly combat the problem of climate change.