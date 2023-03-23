Bridge over the Strait, Salvini presents the Vespa model: “It costs less than a year of basic income”

The model of the bridge over the Strait makes its return in a transmission by Bruno Vespa. To show it is no longer Silvio Berlusconi but Matteo Salvini, in the role of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

A structure that will be 3,200 meters long, 400 meters high, with 6 lanes for cars and two railway tracks in between, at the modest cost of 7 billion euros. “It costs less than a year of basic income”, says Salvini, who promises the start of work for the summer of 2024: “it will take five years”.

“The Italians have already paid a lot without a stone having been laid” highlights the Northern League leader, who in 2016 questioned the possibility that the bridge could even just stand “standing”. According to Salvini, today it is necessary to build the bridge, the longest in the world with a single span, because it will allow “unique environmental savings in the world with 140,000 tons of CO2 that will not be emitted into the air”. “Once the bridge is built and completed at high speed from Palermo to Rome, it will take 5 and a half hours”, claims the deputy prime minister, who foresees “100,000 real jobs over 5 years”.

Salvini also wanted to respond “to those who say that the bridge is useless” and contested the chronic shortages of investments in infrastructure in Sicily and Calabria: “Tomorrow I’m in Taormina to inaugurate a railway infrastructure, 12 billion already allocated for Palermo- Catania-Messina, the Salerno-Reggio Calabria is in planning, we have put three billion on the 106 state road in Calabria, not having the bridge would be madness “. “It has been talked about for 50 years and the Italians have already cost a billion euros of this chatter,” warns the minister.